Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 37,419 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,419 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 202.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 49.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 84.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Matterport in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Matterport from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Matterport Stock Performance

MTTR stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. Matterport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $4.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 135.23%. The firm had revenue of $40.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.09 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Matterport

In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $65,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,556.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

