Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,528 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 680.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Plexus by 294.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $94.72 on Thursday. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $83.84 and a twelve month high of $114.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $234,235.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,764.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $234,235.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,764.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $202,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,656,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,532 shares of company stock worth $1,302,335. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

