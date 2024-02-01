Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,817 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,817 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $113.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.73. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $136.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Raymond James dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EOG

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.