Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RXRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $9.41 on Thursday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 617.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 414,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,571.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Zavain Dar sold 20,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $181,269.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,407. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 414,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,571.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,253 over the last ninety days. 19.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

