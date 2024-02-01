Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 472 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 490.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. GHE LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MSCI by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI opened at $598.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.55 and a 1-year high of $617.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $544.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $529.18.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.00%. The company had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 38.33%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

