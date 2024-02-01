Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIRI. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 986.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. Sirius XM’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

