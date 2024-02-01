Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $254,000 Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIS. TD Cowen began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.