Wealthspire Advisors LLC Invests $222,000 in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,619,000 after acquiring an additional 204,217 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 49.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,328,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,939,000 after purchasing an additional 767,961 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 8.9% during the third quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 832,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,617,000 after purchasing an additional 68,023 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after buying an additional 70,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 751.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 286,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 252,548 shares during the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $24.25 on Thursday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.63 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CWEN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on CWEN

About Clearway Energy

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.