Wealthspire Advisors LLC Invests $235,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 140,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average is $30.39. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

