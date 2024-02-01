Wealthspire Advisors LLC Invests $260,000 in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth about $370,000. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1.4% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,429,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,548 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 20,591.7% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 12.2% in the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter worth about $704,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $52.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.78. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $57.90.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

