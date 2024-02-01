Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Humana by 11.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $378.06 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $342.69 and a 52-week high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $453.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.21. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.85.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

