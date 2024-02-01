Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 668,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after buying an additional 37,181 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 206,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 23.1% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 37,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,413,040 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average is $28.24. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.43.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.