Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,786,766,000 after purchasing an additional 282,966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,982,000 after buying an additional 19,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $1,112,935,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.22.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $448.35 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $457.19. The company has a market cap of $142.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.22.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

