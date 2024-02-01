Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 1,481 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 405.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,232,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,448 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 100.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1,649.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,621 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.20. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

