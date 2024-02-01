Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $63.13 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.23.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

