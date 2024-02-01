Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 2,033 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VONG opened at $79.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.98 and a 1 year high of $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.58 and its 200 day moving average is $73.18.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

