Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 489 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.54.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT opened at $195.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.83. The company has a market capitalization of $91.21 billion, a PE ratio of 127.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.