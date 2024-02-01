Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE SWK opened at $93.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.