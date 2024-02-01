Wedbush Comments on V.F. Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of V.F. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.03.

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. V.F. has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.84.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,708,000 after acquiring an additional 475,239 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,758,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $419,817,000 after purchasing an additional 257,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in V.F. by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after buying an additional 161,526 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in V.F. by 97,005.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after buying an additional 15,827,472 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in V.F. by 10.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,675,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,712,000 after buying an additional 943,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

