Wedbush Weighs in on PulteGroup, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $2.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.74. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $11.37 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PHM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

NYSE:PHM opened at $104.56 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in PulteGroup by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

