Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Monster Beverage (MNST)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST):

1/17/2024 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2024 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $58.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2024 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $62.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2024 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $63.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $57.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.5 %

MNST stock opened at $55.02 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.39.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,361,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 102,701.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,941,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936,852 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,374,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,466 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

