Wells Fargo & Company Increases Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $122.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $122.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.93.

Shares of OSK opened at $110.07 on Wednesday. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $115.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.18.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 74.4% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

