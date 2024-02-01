Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Western Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share.

WES has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.80.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $776.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.87%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Stories

