WFA of San Diego LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WFA of San Diego LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 136.7% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.86.

GOOGL opened at $140.10 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,439 shares of company stock worth $25,954,116 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

