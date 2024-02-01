Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Eight Capital upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Monday, January 29th. Eight Capital analyst R. Profiti now forecasts that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Eight Capital also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $223.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.33 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WPM. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.13.

WPM opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.83. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

