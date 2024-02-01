Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) PT Lowered to $85.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.40.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $109.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $160.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.31.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 52.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

