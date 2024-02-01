William Blair Comments on Ameresco, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.62.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of AMRC opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $65.86. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Ameresco had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $335.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 302.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 2,259.6% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth about $78,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $336,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 31,133 shares in the company, valued at $697,379.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ameresco news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,379.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,109,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,350. 41.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.