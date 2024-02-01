Wolfe Research Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $180.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wolfe Research from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $140.10 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,439 shares of company stock worth $25,954,116 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 56,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, MontVue Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

