Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Position Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $21,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Stock Down 1.3 %

WDAY opened at $291.07 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.06 and a fifty-two week high of $298.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.82. The company has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,212.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,283,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

