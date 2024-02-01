WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target Raised to GBX 890

WPP (LON:WPP – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($10.81) to GBX 890 ($11.31) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WPP. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 850 ($10.81) to GBX 800 ($10.17) in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.71) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,005.83 ($12.79).

Shares of WPP opened at GBX 776.40 ($9.87) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 738.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 748.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,574.29, a PEG ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.82. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 656 ($8.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,082 ($13.76).

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 719 ($9.14) per share, with a total value of £14,380 ($18,281.21). Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

