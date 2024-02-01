Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $509,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 144,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 95,656 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,504,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,414,000 after acquiring an additional 583,318 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $392,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL opened at $59.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.98.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.80%.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.