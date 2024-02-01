Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Director Sells $32,390.00 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $32,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.18. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.07.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. Xometry had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XMTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xometry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xometry by 50,118.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Xometry by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at $947,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xometry by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,773,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,077,000 after acquiring an additional 161,226 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

