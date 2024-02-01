Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $400.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $402.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.59 and a 52 week high of $442.84.

Insider Activity

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.30, for a total transaction of $730,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,399,782.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.30, for a total value of $730,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,399,782.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,277 shares of company stock worth $56,878,501 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price target (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.50.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

