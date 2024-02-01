Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSIG opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.50.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 6,217.39%. The company had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BSIG shares. TheStreet raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

