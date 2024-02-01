Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thryv were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THRY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,499,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,728,000 after buying an additional 1,447,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,585,000 after buying an additional 438,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 900,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,551,000 after buying an additional 333,050 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,391,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after buying an additional 256,043 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thryv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thryv

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $45,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,967,822.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thryv Price Performance

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $718.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $26.01.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $183.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.43 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. Research analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Our Latest Report on Thryv

Thryv Profile

(Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.