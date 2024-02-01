Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,982 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BANC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 43.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 68,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Banc of California by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Banc of California by 51.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Banc of California by 12.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Price Performance

Banc of California stock opened at $13.76 on Thursday. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $18.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $193.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.11 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is -12.66%.

Insider Activity at Banc of California

In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,208,021.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,208,021.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on BANC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BANC

Banc of California Profile

(Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.