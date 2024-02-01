Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $223,000 Stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVGW shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $463.36 million, a P/E ratio of -118.59 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $38.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently -181.82%.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

