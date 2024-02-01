Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $232,000 Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Natixis acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in DoorDash by 204.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 7,242.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in DoorDash by 13.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $64,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,617 shares in the company, valued at $6,808,836.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,705,720.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $64,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,617 shares in the company, valued at $6,808,836.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 554,700 shares of company stock worth $55,192,020. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Price Performance

NYSE:DASH opened at $104.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.39. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $110.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.74 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.