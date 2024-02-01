Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $274,000 Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Block by 4.4% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Block by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Block by 15.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Block by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Block by 1.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. CLSA raised Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha bought 495,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,024.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 495,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $384,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 280,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,054,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and sold 33,302 shares worth $2,258,303. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $65.00 on Thursday. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of -138.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day moving average of $59.95.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

