Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $292,000 Stock Position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,445,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ADTRAN by 686.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $493.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $19.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

ADTRAN Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Further Reading

