Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USNA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

USNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $894.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.86. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.08.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

