Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 112.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 848,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 450,211 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,918,000 after buying an additional 286,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,506,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,692,000 after buying an additional 155,777 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 87.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 286,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 133,880 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 29.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 590,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,819,000 after buying an additional 132,840 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $509.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

