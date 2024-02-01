Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,065 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 9.5% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 34.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avid Bioservices

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock purchased 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $134,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,760 shares in the company, valued at $461,533.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,083 shares of company stock valued at $31,527. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Shares of CDMO opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.13 million, a PE ratio of -39.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDMO shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

