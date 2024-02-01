Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,455 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guess? were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Guess? by 20.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,436,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,845,000 after buying an additional 72,911 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 17.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 801,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after buying an additional 120,642 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess? Stock Performance

NYSE:GES opened at $22.33 on Thursday. Guess?, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.52 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Guess?’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Insider Transactions at Guess?

In other news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $14,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,260,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $14,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,260,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,081,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,359,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,200,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,979,500. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

