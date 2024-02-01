Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 430 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in PC Connection during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in PC Connection in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in PC Connection by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in PC Connection by 2,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PC Connection

In other news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 5,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $321,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 56.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PC Connection Trading Down 2.3 %

CNXN opened at $64.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.71. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $70.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.45.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $693.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

PC Connection Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

