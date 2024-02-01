Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 320.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 667.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EGBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Bancorp news, Director Theresa G. Laplaca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,329.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Saltzman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at $306,021.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theresa G. Laplaca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $64,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,329.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $49.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $741.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

