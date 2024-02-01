Zacks Research Comments on Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IBKR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $88.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.94. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $95.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 46,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $4,230,901.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,019,535.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $738,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,201 shares in the company, valued at $176,674.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 46,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $4,230,901.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,019,535.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,160 shares of company stock worth $26,155,531. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

