Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $239.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.13 and a 200-day moving average of $247.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,912.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,767,000 after acquiring an additional 537,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth $115,392,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $108,922,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 37.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,569,000 after purchasing an additional 283,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,399,000 after purchasing an additional 280,844 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

