Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $225.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.51.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $235.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.34 and its 200 day moving average is $179.29. Zscaler has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $246.38.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,477,444.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,028,990.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,477,444.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,028,990.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at $81,733,557.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,012 shares of company stock valued at $30,120,242 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $910,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

