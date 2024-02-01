Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 87.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZWS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 2.6 %

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $30.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZWS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,043,689.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at $952,238. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

